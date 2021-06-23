One year ago, we jointly expressed our concern that homelessness was on the rise in the European Union. At least 700,000 people are homeless on any given night in the EU, 70 per cent more than a decade ago. Every night, men, women and children sleep on the streets, in cars, tents or emergency accommodation. This is an assault on dignity, belonging and life itself. It is irreconcilable with the EU’s objectives of a strong social Europe. It cannot be accepted as a ‘fact of life’.

Over the past months, the pandemic has reminded us how essential a decent home is to our health and well-being. It has also given us extraordinary examples of political will and solidarity. Many public authorities took ambitious action quickly to offer a roof to those sleeping on the streets. Many NGOs have reinforced their activities on the ground. It’s essential now to work on more systemic and long-term solutions.

We are, therefore, pleased to announce the launch of the European Platform on Combatting Homelessness. This is a ground-breaking initiative that will see EU institutions, member states and stakeholders working together to find concrete solutions to combat homelessness in the EU. The platform is part of the European Pillar of Social Rights Action Plan and will give life to its Principle 19: the right to housing and assistance for the homeless.

In the Porto Social Commitment, European institutions, the social partners and civil society as well as the Portuguese Presidency of the Council committed to the implementation of the European Pillar of Social Rights Action Plan and the ambitious targets that were set.

Radically reducing homelessness in Europe is a moral imperative

At a high-level conference of the Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the EU in Lisbon on June 21, member states, EU institutions and stakeholders signed the Lisbon Declaration on the European Platform on Combating Homelessness, a political statement launching the platform that commits member states and all signatories to a number of principles to tackle this reality.

The platform offers concrete tools for all those ready to rally forces against this most severe form of poverty and social exclusion.

With all EU institutions, member states, civil society organisations and other stakeholders who are joining the platform, we agreed to work towards the common goal of making progress leading to eradicating homelessness by 2030, so that: no one sleeps rough for lack of accessible, safe and appropriate emergency accommodation; no one lives in emergency or transitional accommodation longer than is required for successful move-on; no one is discharged from any institution (say, prison, hospital, care facility) without an offer of appropriate housing; no one is evicted without assistance for an appropriate housing solution, when needed; no one is discriminated due to their homelessness status.

This ambitious vision is underpinned by an acknowledgement that person-centred, housing-led and integrated policies are the most effective. Through the platform we will learn from people with experience of homelessness and the organisations that support them, we will share what works and what doesn’t work, we will promote good practices, help harness EU-funding possibilities as well as strengthen evidence and monitoring.

Other stakeholders can join us as the work of the platform progresses and we are very pleased that the Slovenian Presidency of the Council has already committed to take the process forward during the next six months.

Radically reducing homelessness in Europe is a moral imperative if we are serious about building a fair and inclusive society. We must act now. It’s time to deliver!

Nicolas Schmit is the European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights; Ana Mendes Godinho is the Minister of Labour, Solidarity and Social Security of Portugal; Yves Leterme is Chair of the EU Platform on Combatting Homelessness.