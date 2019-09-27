The recent report on Malta by the Council of Europe’s Committee of Experts on the Evaluation of Anti Money Laundering Measures and

the Financing of Terrorism (Moneyval) confirms the country’s ineffectiveness in investigating and prosecuting high-level money laundering and terrorist financing.

Confronted with a deadline set by the Council of Europe of just a year for Malta to get its house in order or else face blacklisting procedures, Finance Minister Edward Scicluna tried to save face and that of his government by his absurd statement that money laundering happens everywhere.

Malta has been placed at a high risk of being used for money laundering following the launching of the country’s cash-for-passports scheme shortly after the Labour government gained power in 2013. This risk was simultaneously posed on other countries since Maltese citizenship allows the free right of movement and residence in any of the 31 members of the European Economic Area and Switzerland, as well as visa-free travel to over 166 countries including the United States and Canada.

The European Commission had issued a stern warning that passport-for-sale schemes as those run by Malta and Cyprus could help non-EU organised crime groups infiltrate the bloc and increase the risk of money laundering, corruption and tax evasion.

Malta was placed on the blacklist of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development for operating the scheme that it said could provide a back door to moneylaunderers and tax evaders. One naturally wonders why the government has obstinately refused to heed these warnings.

Although the law obliges applicants for Maltese citizenship to prove they have lived in Malta for at least 12 months preceding the issuing of their citizenship, in practice they do not even need to step foot on Maltese soil. In fact, the leasing out of a property by an applicant is considered as sufficient proof of residency.

Millionaires and even billionaires have leased average or even lower-end residential accommodations without any intention of dwelling in them, simply to fulfil their contractual obligation of leasing a property for a minimum of five years at an annual minimum rent threshold fixed at €16,000.

The government agency Identity Malta has been given the discretion of deciding whether to do away with a police certificate for the purpose of ensuring that an applicant has a clean criminal record. Instead, it may opt to simply rest on an affidavit made by the applicant himself to that effect.

Similarly, Identity Malta has sole and absolute discretion to make a recommendation to the Justice Minister for the approval of citizenship to an applicant with a criminal record, or who is subject to criminal investigation or has provided false information.

Without the restoration of the rule of law, Malta will not be able to effectively combat high-level money laundering

Maltese citizenship has been granted to several second and third-country nationals accused or later found guilty of fraud and money laundering, which raises serious doubts on the meticulousness with which Identity Malta carries out the stipulated four-tier due diligence checks on applications either directly or through the concessionaire Henley & Partners.

The largest group of foreign Maltese passport-buyers are Russian nationals. These include some of country’s wealthiest business people whose names appear in the so called ‘Kremlin list’, and who are believed to have obtained their wealth through improper or unlawful means.

Among these one finds billionaire Boris Mints, who last July was barred from disposing of €500 million in assets by London’s High Court following accusations of fraud.

Pressure has reportedly been exerted on Maltese passport sellers to keep Russian authorities updated on the names of Russian applicants for a Maltese passport, so that these may be passed on to the Kremlin for its consideration.

Malta’s investor citizenship scheme has triggered long-term economic consequences for the country. Thousands of financial services jobs have been put in jeopardy, and effects have already been felt in the gaming industry that directly accounted for 6,794 jobs in full-time equivalent terms by the end of last year. Fifty employees of a Swedish gaming company recently lost their jobs after failings stemming from inadequate antimoney laundering measures led to the revocation of the parent company’s operating licence by the Swedish gambling regulator.

Another problem the country has been facing since Labour came to power is the inadequate determination of the Police to investigate and prosecute top government officials on suspicion of bribery, money laundering and tax evasion, including the Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri and Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi.

The police has succumbed to political influence by refusing to spontaneously open a case against Schembri and Mizzi, after the leak of the Mossack Fonseca documents in April 2016 had revealed that each of them was the beneficial owner of a secret offshore shell company registered in Panama under a tax evasion scheme.

Schembri and Mizzi have furthermore set up structures and used a complex scheme to disguise the true origins of regular monthly payments of €150,000 from two Dubai companies to each of their Panama companies for unspecified services. One of these Dubai companies happened to belong to Yorgen Fenech, the director and co-owner of Electrogas Malta Ltd that in May 2014 signed a multi-million euro deal with Mizzi behind closed doors, after winning a tender from among 19 bidders to build the Delimara gas power station and provide electricity and gas to Enemalta for 18 years.

Similarly, the police failed to investigate a report that concluded that sufficient information was available to the FIAU to arrive at a reasonable suspicion that a payment of €100,000, consisting of kickbacks from commissions on the sale of Maltese citizenship to three Russians, was transferred from a British Virgin Islands offshore bank account belonging to the Prime Minister’s financial consultant Brian Tonna to an account held by Pilatus Bank for Schembri.

Pilatus Bank had its licence withdrawn by the European Cental Bank on June 30, 2018 after its Iranian chairman Ali Sadr Hashemi Nejad was arrested in the US and accused of bank fraud and money laundering.

The distinction that the police makes between one person and another where it comes to crime investigation, evidence collection and arraignment has seriously undermined the rule of law in Malta.

By virtue of a magisterial decree, Scicluna has become the first Finance Minister under criminal investigation in the EU for behaviour that falls under the definition of money laundering. Ministers Mizzi and Chris Cardona have been placed under criminal investigation together with Scicluna in connection with the obscene deal negotiated with Vitals Global Healthcare and signed by Mizzi on behalf of the government in 2015.

Through this deal an unfair advantage was allegedly given by the government to a group of investors behind VGH for the award of a privatisation concession worth €70 million a year to operate three Statehospitals for up to 99 years for the price of just €1.

Despite VGH having had no previous record in the provision of health services anywhere, the government made a prearranged deal with the company that was tendered the concession several months before the actual call for expression of interest had been issued.

The government also made details available to the company owners that enabled them to secretly set up a series of companies in Jersey, and create a complex web of company structures to hide their true identities and deter scrutiny. They also signed agreements between these Jersey companies and Maltese concessionaire companies, enabling the former to siphon money off income from the Maltese companies in the form of commissions and other fees.

The Moneyval report follows a scathing GRECO corruption report and a hard hitting Venice Commission constitutional law opinion on Malta. Both bodies concluded that Malta’s government institutions, criminal justice system and law enforcement bodies do not comply with European standards on the rule of law and are a source of vulnerability for all of Europe. On June 26, a scorching resolution that lays bare the extreme weakness of Malta’s system of democratic checks and balances was adopted with a large majority by the Parliamentary Assembly of the European Parliament.

Without the restoration of the rule of law Malta will not be able to effectively combat high-level money laundering and corruption cases. Unfortunately, this is not likely to happen as long as top government officials continue to be afforded impunity from prosecution.

Denis Tanti is a former assistant director (industrial and employment relations) at the Ministry for Health.










