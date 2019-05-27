I think I was about 11 or 12 when my parents bought our house. They wanted somewhere quiet to raise their three daughters and they never had fancied the hustle and bustle of the city (if you can call any space in Malta that).

Even though I was relatively young at the time, the issue of living so far away from my school, my friends and the places I would usually frequent were not lost on me. However, almost 20 years later, I don’t think any of us were prepared for just how much my parent’s decision was going to impact our sanity.

Let’s say that you need to get to work at the not so princely time of 8.30am. Let’s say that you would like to sneak in a cup of coffee or tea before that (nothing as ambitious as a bowl of cereal unless you want to wake up at five). So you’ve woken up at six, you’ve had a quick shower, got dressed and tried not to look homeless, gulped down your coffee and left the house at 7.15am. Plenty of time to get to work on time, right? Wrong.

Our roads may keep getting wider (before getting bottlenecked again), but our minds do not seem to be expanding at a similar rate

On an average day, it takes me anything from an hour-and-a-half up to two hours to get to work and I’ve had it to the back teeth of bottlenecked roads and bad, inconsiderate drivers. Our roads may keep getting wider (before getting bottlenecked again), but our minds do not seem to be expanding at a similar rate. The real killer and testament to the lie that the Maltese are kind and generous souls who wouldn’t say boo to a goose remains Aldo Moro Road. Oh my, the stories I could tell.

Every day without fail I sit in my car in the right lane that will eventually lead me to the bypass I need to take, and every day without fail my blood pressure rises and my blood boils as I see one car after the other zoom past me in the neighbouring lane only to enter my lane at the very, very last minute. Last week, I was so hellbent on not being taken advantage of that I made the inner decision to sacrifice the car’s paintwork if needs be not to let someone through.

For hours every day, the law-abiding and more considerate sit in their rightful queue, waiting their turn and looking at their watches in dismay while a staggering amount of people enter the lane that they had always intended to take anyway at the last second, grinding the rest of the queue to a standstill with their unabating, unchecked selfishness. If this is not a living, breathing metaphor for the state this country is in, I don’t know what is.

In the past, a policeman would sometimes be stationed at the crossroads to at least chastise the more disrespectful of the population, but it’s been months and months since I’ve seen one and I don’t know how much more of this I can take.

By the time I arrive at work, I must look like those bedraggled, disgruntled chicks that have been in a fight with a cat, because I certainly feel that way. It’s so disheartening and exhausting that by 10am, I’m already ready to get into my car and try to go home. All I’ll say is: if you hear about a plump 30-plus woman getting into a fight over traffic in the news, please post bail money – it’s me.