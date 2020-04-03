As in previous years, Hospice Malta is once again offering figolli against a donation of €8.95. Made with pure almond filling, these figolli are available in fondant icing and/or chocolate coating and are individually sealed in plastic. In addition, a variety of Easter eggs is also being offered this year.

Delivery is available to all localities regardless of the amount of figolli and Easter eggs ordered. Orders can be placed by Wednesday, April 8 by calling 7900 9616, by e-mail fr@hospicemalta.org or online https://hospicemalta.org/

online-shop/.

Hospice Malta provides free, patient-centred palliative care, wherein more than 1,000 patients are being cared for on an annual basis.

This is only possible through people’s generosity and through the organisation of a number of fundraising events held by Hospice staff and a good number of volunteers.