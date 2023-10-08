Fiji went down to a shock 24-23 defeat by Portugal in Toulouse on Sunday but still qualified for a World Cup quarter-final with England and ensured the elimination of Australia.

Fiji, who only needed one point from the game, finished runners-up in Pool C behind Wales and will play the English, whom they beat at Twickenham in both sides’ final World Cup warm-up match, in Marseille, a day after the Welsh take on Argentina at the same Stade Velodrome.

The result of the 40th and final pool game of the tournament in France also saw Eddie Jones’ Wallabies finish in third spot to miss out the knock-out phase for the first time.

More details on SportsDesk.