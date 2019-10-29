Updated 3.24pm

Workers at the Wild Birds Regulation Unit in Sta Venera went to work to discover their offices had been broken into on Tuesday morning.

A member of staff noticed the break-in on Tuesday at about 8am. Filing cabinets were open and files were found strewn on the floor.

Police investigators were immediately called in as concerns mounted that the break-in was related to evidence tampering, given the WBRU's role.

The office heads investigations into violations of hunting and trapping laws and wildlife crime.

However, a police investigation quickly ruled that out as a motive.

Solidarjetà mal-uffiċjali tad-WBRU hekk kif kmieni dalgħodu ġie nnutat li sar żgass fl-uffiċini tagħhom f'Santa Venera. Bħalissa għaddejja investigazzjoni mill-Pulizija. L-uffiċini ser ikunu magħluqin għall-pubbliku sakemm jinħareġ avviż ieħor - CC — Clint Camilleri (@Clint_Camilleri) October 29, 2019

A thorough search of the offices found that only some equipment had been stolen and it did not appear as though any sensitive files or documents had gone missing.

Only a small amount of money is kept at the office, and sources said this had already been deposited prior to the break-in.

The Secretariat for Animal Welfare said the office will be kept closed all day.