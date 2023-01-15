The large Filipino community in Malta on Sunday morning celebrated the feast of Santo Nino with a procession and colourful parade which included dancing and distribution of traditional food.

Hundreds of people turned up for the event, which also included Mass at St Anne parish church.

Video - Michael Caruana.

The Feast of Santo Nino, also known as the Sinulog, is both a religious and cultural event held on the third Sunday of January in Cebu City, the Philippines. It honours Santo Nino de Cebu, a statue of the Child Jesus that is believed to have miraculous powers.

It is one of the most important festivals in the Philippines and is attended by thousands of people from all over the world.