Mosta have appointed Davor Filipovic as their new first team coach.

The 49-year-old will fill the void left by Mark Miller who stepped down from his post by mutual consent at the end of last season.

Filipovic is not a new face in Maltese football.

Last season, the Croatian formed part of the technical staff of Senglea Athletic but was not reconfirmed at the end of the season.

During his playing career the Filipovicwas on the books of Premier League side Sliema Wanderers.

He only played one season with the Wanderers before he moved to Italy where he played for a host of Serie C sides.

For Filipovic this will be his first coaching experience in Malta and Mosta said that details of the other members of the technical staff will be known in the coming days.

The Blues have already started their transfer activity as on Saturday they announced that they had signed Clayton Failla on a two-year contract.

On the other hand, midfielder Kyle Gatt was loaned to Tarxien Rainbows, just after he signed a new contract with Mosta.