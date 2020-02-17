A temporary exhibition highlighting the life and artistic works of Filippo Venuti is currently being held at Il-Ħaġar ‒ Heart of Gozo Museum in Victoria.

Visitors lived in the Maltese islands for nine years between 1894 and 1903 and his works are found all over Malta and Gozo.

The exhibition focuses on four paintings of the four Evangelists and a bozzetto featuring the Apotheosis of St George which was commissioned for the decoration of the octagonal drum of the dome of St George’s Basilica in Victoria.

All paintings are currently being restored. The project, financially supported by Bank of Valletta, has been entrusted to Sara Mattioli, an Italian conservator with a vast experience.

The exhibition is open at Il-Ħagar ‒ Heart of Gozo Museum, next to St George’s Basilica in Victoria, until Wednesday. Opening hours: daily from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free.