A new temporary exhibition on Italian artist Filippo Venuti (1531-1587) is opening today at 11.30am at Il-Ħaġar Museum, St George’s Square, Victoria.

The museum has five paintings by Venuti, who worked in Malta for a period of time.

The inauguration will serve as the official launch of a restoration project on the paintings sponsored by Bank of Valletta.

The exhibition is open seven days a week from 9am to 5pm until February 19. Admission is free.