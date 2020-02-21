The last screening of the 2018 French drama film Amanda, directed by Mikhaël Hers, will take place at the Spazju Kreattiv Cinema in Valletta tomorrow at 8.30pm.

The plot revolves around 24-year-old David (Vincent Lacoste), whose serene life in Paris is abruptly fractured by a national tragedy that takes the life of his sister. Beyond the shock and pain, David now finds himself making the leap from occasional babysitter to full-time guardian of his young niece Amanda (promising newcomer Isaure Multrier), and trying to resolve an entirely new reality with major new responsibilities. In a time of great grief, Amanda and David’s lives must go on once the headlines have faded.

The film steps from joy and grief at a moment’s notice, as a love letter to Paris’s fortitude in the face of destruction.

To watch a trailer and for tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org/en/event/amanda.