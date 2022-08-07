A new initiative is inviting teams of film enthusiasts, film-makers, actors and crew to join in the first-ever Frantic Film Challenge competition in Malta.

Each team must write, shoot, edit and produce a short film over the weekend of August 13 and 14. The films will then go on to be judged, with the winners announced on August 19 and the best film being screened on the opening night of the Gozo Film Festival.

“This is for absolutely anyone who loves film and making films. Simply get a team together and start filming. It’s exciting, exhausting, frantic... and incredible fun,” organisers Sean James Sutton and Jayne Giordanella said.

One can find details of the challenge at https://ringsidetheatre.com/frantic-film-challenge-info, where one can also sign up for updates and register their team.