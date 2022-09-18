Screening will take place in the presence of the comic-book artist Riccardo Nunziati from the publishing house Astorina.

The Department of Italian and the MA in Film Studies of the University of Malta, together with the Italian Cultural Institute of Valletta, will be screening Diabolik (2021) by Manetti Bros for the first time in Malta at the Valletta Campus Theatre on Friday, September 23.

This year marks the 60th anniversary since the publication of the very first issue of Diabolik (November 1, 1962). It is one of the most famous comic book series in Italy and has sold more than 150 million copies worldwide.

Created by Angela Giussani, who was at the helm of the Milan-based publishing house Astorina (which is still releasing the series) and would later on share its scriptwriting with her younger sister Luciana, Diabolik launched a new trend in Italian comics through its distinguishing pocketbook format and, more than anything else, its celebration of a ruthless, yet charming, antihero partly inspired by the fictional villain Fantômas.

The 2021 film by Manetti Bros. is the second film adaptation of the comic-book series.

The direction of the first film adaptation, released in 1968, was entrusted to film-maker Mario Bava, often referred to as the ‘master of Italian horror’, while Ennio Morricone, considered one of the greatest film composers of all time, wrote its score.

Marco and Antonio Manetti, better known as Manetti Bros, are brothers and partners in business and are known for their characteristic film-making style which pays tribute to the golden years of exploitation cinema.

Their adaptation of Diabolik is the first chapter of a trilogy, whose follow-up will be released in film theatres on November 17. The cast includes Luca Marinelli, Miriam Leone, Valerio Mastandrea and Claudia Gerini.

On Friday, the film will be shown in Italian with English subtitles.

After the screening, there will be a Q&A session with the renowned comic book artist Riccardo Nunziati, penciller of the Diabolik issue currently available at newsagents.

The event has been organised in collaboration with Tomatofarm Agency.

The event on September 23 will start at 6.30pm and is open to the public. Entrance is free of charge.