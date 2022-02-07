The China Cultural Centre in Malta, in collaboration with Spazju Kreattiv, is presenting a film festival as part of celebrations to mark China’s popular Spring Festival. Acclaimed films covering a variety of genres are showing at the cultural centre, in Valletta until February 20.

A drama, Never Stop, will be screening on February 8 at 7.30pm. The protagonist is a young running champion by the name of Tianyi Wu, who returns to his hometown with the aim to get to terms with failing to surpass his former teammate. Yet, he does not expect that his former teammate’s life is in shambles as well. The 2021 film is certified 12A.

The romantic comedy Warm Hug is showing on February 12 at 5.30pm. The plot is about a young man obsessed with neatness and planning, who finds his orderly life turned upside down by a singer-songwriter. The film, released in 2020, is certified PG.

The 2018 crime drama The Crossing, certified 12, is being screened on February 17 at 7.30pm. The film focuses on a girl named Peipei, who has spent 16 years travelling between Hong Kong, where she studies, and Shenzhen, the port city of Mainland China, where she resides. To realise the dream of seeing snow in Japan with her bestie, Peipei joins a smuggling gang and uses her student identity to smuggle iPhones from Hong Kong to the mainland. Her family life and friendships begin to fall apart and her daily life starts to get out of control.

Go Brother 2 is up next on February 19, at 5.30pm. The sequel to the 2018 comedy Go Brother! follows a pair of siblings who find their lives thrown into disarray following the arrival of their newly acquired brother. It is certified 12A.

The last film on the programme, Spring Tide, is showing on February 20 at 9pm. The 2019 drama is about a journalist who lives together with her mother and daughter. Their relationship seems placid but there is actually a fierce undercurrent of rebellion and resistance. Spring Tide is certified 12A.

For tickets and more information on the Happy Chinese New Year Film Festival 2022, visit www.kreattivita.org.