Film Grain Foundation has issued a statement, expressing its disappointment that only months after stopping its financial support to the Valletta Film Festival, the Government has now launched an outdoor cinema event to be held in the same month when Valletta Film Festival was due to take place.

The Foundation said it was calling on the Government to immediately stop cultural institutions like Valletta Cultural Agency and the Malta Film Commission (and others like Malta Tourism Authority) from continuing organising cultural events themselves and ensure they focus mainly on supporting cultural entrepreneurs, artists and filmmakers to develop, exhibit or perform their work.

Such support should only be distributed following properly promoted public calls and be adjudicated by independent professionals in a transparent and accountable manner, the statement added.

Since 2015 Film Grain Foundation organised five editions of the Valletta Film Festival, making Malta part of the international film festival circuit. The festival attracted around 50,000 patrons and showcased over 500 feature and short films at various outdoor and indoor venues around Malta and Gozo.

The festival exhibited various local films and supported local filmmakers at other top-tier festivals and markets such as Berlinale - Berlin International Film Festival, Festival du court-métrage de Clermont-Ferrand and Sunny Side of the Doc in France.

Film Grain Foundation said it remained committed to continue fostering cinema appreciation in Malta through the organisation of Valletta Film Festival and other events.