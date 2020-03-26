The Malta Producers Association on Thursday expressed disappointment that the film and television industry had been excluded from support measures for critically hit sectors.

It said it had been naturally understood that the industry would be included with the worst-hit sectors as part of the Creative Arts and Entertainment category.

However, this turned out not to be the case.

It said this might have been an oversight due to the misleading classification of the industry.

The association said that due to the COVID-19 crisis there was no film and television production activity happening around the world and Malta was no exception.

All foreign productions that were meant to be shot here had shut down, local production was halted and the sector was among those most heavily hit.

Hundreds of freelance crew, talent and film and television production companies were left in the lurch with zero income.

It urged the Tourism Minister and the Prime Minister to immediately intervene and ensure the industry was included with the industries entitled to aid.