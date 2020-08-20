The film industry in Malta must diversify and not be solely dependent on a multi-million euro picture every other year, the Malta Producers’ Association has aid.

In a statement, it referred to Jurassic World altering its Malta filming plans, because of concerns lead actors filming during the surge in coronavirus cases.

None of the lead stars of the blockbuster will be coming to the island for shooting, which started this month.

The Malta Producers Association said that while large movies are important for the island, they rarely hired locals in proper high-level roles, while smaller films, co-productions and local films gave local crew and talent the opportunity to be more involved in a decision-making capacity.

The MPA also criticised the Film Commissioner for failing to meet local producers and stakeholders.

“It is ridiculous and unacceptable that the Film Commissioner, whilst boasting to have met over 500 producers internationally on the public dime, still refuses to meet with local producers and stakeholders of the industry, who collectively have decades of pertinent experience, to discuss weaknesses in the industry and appropriate improvements that can be made,” the MPA said.

The association referred to the issuing, on August 14, of the “long overdue call” for the Malta Film Fund, now rebranded Screen Malta.

This new fund, which it said was issued without consultation, was still pegged at €600,000 with which also had to cover its administrative costs.

It said its repeated requests for a meeting with the Tourism Minister, who is also responsible for the industry, have fallen on deaf ears.