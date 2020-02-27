Film producers are insisting on the removal of Commissioner Johann Grech after calling for his resignation on Wednesday.

The request followed a report that Mr Grech had been caught selectively promoting certain individuals and film companies to the exclusion of all others.

In a letter to Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia (see pdf link below), who is responsible for the film industry, the Malta Producers Association said that following its call for Mr Grech’s resignation, the latter attempted to justify his behaviour but in doing so he underlined the malpractice even further.

Any shred of trust in Mr Grech, the MPA said, has been completely obliterated.

There is now clear evidence that under his tenure, the film commission has been channelling work to a select few. This is a serious abuse of position.”

The MPA said Malta’s film industry will doubtless suffer severe reputational damage as a result of these revelations in addition to the consequences already felt by individual members in recent years.

“Governments come and go but this is how we feed our families and it is a devastating blow to learn that the Film Commission has been interfering in what should be a free market in a democratic EU state.”

The association said it represented 75% of film professionals and stakeholders in Malta and urged the minister to intervene as a matter of urgency.

It also requested a meeting with the minister early next week to discuss a number of other measures that needed to be implemented to ensure a return to a fair, open and transparent system.

“A strong message needs to be sent to the world that this corrupt practice does not represent or reflect Malta, our industry as a whole or its government. The international film industry is very close-knit and news travels fast, especially bad news.

“The trust that has been built on our collective backs over many years takes only moments to destroy and we ask that you waste no time in taking all steps necessary to get the situation definitively back on track.”