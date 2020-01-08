The Cinemabar by Citylights is this evening showing the 2018 film Can You Ever Forgive Me?, starring Melissa McCarthy as Lee Israel, the bestselling celebrity biographer who made her living in the 1970s and 1980s profiling the likes of Katharine Hepburn, Tallulah Bankhead, Estée Lauder and journalist Dorothy Kilgallen.

When Lee found herself unable to get published because she had fallen out of step with the marketplace, she turned her art form to deception, abetted by her loyal friend Jack (Richard E. Grant).

The cinema is later showing the Hong Kong film In the Mood for Love (2000), which follows two neighbours who form a strong bond after both suspect their spouses are having an affair. However, they agree to keep their bond platonic so as not to commit similar wrongs.

Can You Ever Forgive Me is showing at 6pm, while In the Mood for Love is being screened at 8.30pm. Entrance to both films is free. For more information, visit The Cinema Bar by Citylights Facebook page.