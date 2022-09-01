A soundstage and an environment-controlled indoor water tank will be built at Malta Film Studios in Kalkara after an upgrading project was approved by the Planning Authority on Thursday.

The PA said in a statement the indoor water tank will enjoy the infinite horizon of the adjacent deep-water tank.

The soundstage is a soundproof hangar-like structure with a floor area of 4,000 square metres, used for set-building where film and television productions are shot.

Besides the relocation of other approved structures, the project also includes the construction of a new reservoir and a multi-purpose room.

The underground water reservoir will have a capacity of 1,910 cubic metres and will be located under the parking area.

Two additional floors for Balzan home for elderly

The board also approved an additional two floors for the home for the elderly in Triq Robert Mifsud Bonnici, Balzan, which is currently under construction.

The home is replacing the former Moulin D’Or wedding hall.

The extension will enable the home to have an additional 26 rooms and 31 beds.

The board said it was satisfied with the changes proposed by the applicant, who complied with the direction given at a public hearing in August.

The changes included further revisions to ensure the homogenous treatment of the façade, increased landscaping and a further setback at fourth-floor level.

The additional two floors were granted in line with the height limitation adjustment policy for retirement homes, which had been issued to address the challenges and growing demands of an ageing population, the PA said.

An artist's impression of the home for the elderly in Balzan. Photo: PA