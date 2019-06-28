Django Unchained will be shown at the Cinema Bar by Citylights in St John Street, Valletta, today at 8pm.

The storyline revolves around a freed slave who, with the help of a German bounty hunter, sets out to rescue his wife from a brutal Mississippi plantation owner.

The 2012 film stars Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprio and Christoph Waltz, among others.

Leonardo di Caprio in Django Unchained

On Wednesday at 8.30pm and on July 19 at 9pm, Twice Born will be shown. It is about the fervent affair of Italian woman Gemma and American photographer Diego that is put to the test by the insurmountable problem of inferti­lity, as the couple’s desperate desire to conceive prompts them to make difficult choices.

The 2018 film A Star is Born, which will be shown on Thursday at 6pm, is about a musician who helps a young singer find fame as age and alcoholism send his own career into a downward spiral. The film stars Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

Loving Vincent, to be shown on Saturday at 3pm, is a story depicted in oil painted animation that features a young man who comes to the last hometown of painter Vincent van Gogh to deliver the troubled artist’s final letter and ends up investigating his final days there.