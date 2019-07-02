Only You

Elena (Laia Costa) and Jake (Josh O’Connor) meet by chance on New Year’s Eve, fighting for the same taxi. But instead of going their separate ways after sharing a ride, a passionate relationship blossoms, intoxicating every facet of their lives.

Within weeks they are living together, and not long after they talk about starting a family. But, as the seasons pass, reality catches up with them. Falling in love was the easy part. Can love remain when life doesn’t give them everything they hoped for?

Only You is the astounding debut feature from writer-director Harry Wootliff who jolts the romance genre into new life with a beautiful observational realism that inspires and stirs the soul.

Only You will be screened on Thursday at 7.30pm and again on Sunday at 8.30pm.

Transit

When fleeing Paris after the German invasion, Georg (Franz Rogowski) escapes to Marseille assuming the identity of a dead author whose papers he possesses. With nowhere to turn, he is confounded to the corridors of a small hotel, the consulates, cafés and bars that line the harbour while he awaits his fate. Everything changes when Georg falls in love with the mysterious Marie (Paula Beer) who is desperate to find her missing husband.

From award-winning director Christian Petzold (Phoenix, Barbara), comes an intelligent and bewitching story of a nearly impossible love amid escape, exile and a longing for a place to call home. Transit is based on the eponymous novel by Anna Seghers, which was written in 1942 in Marseille, making use of almost uncanny parallels between historical fact and present day.

Transit will be screened on Friday at 7.30pm; on Sunday at 6pm; on September 3 at 7.30pm; September 7 at 8.30pm and on September 19 at 7.30pm.

For more information visit www.spazjukreattiv.org or call 2122 3200.