Pain and Glory

Pain and Glory, the latest film by visionary Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar, will be screened at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema, St James Cavalier, Valletta, tomorrow at 7.30pm.

The film follows film director Salvador Mallo (Antonio Banderas) as he reflects on the choices he has made in life as the past and present come crashing down around him. The film also stars Penélope Cruz. Banderas won best actor at this year’s Cannes Film Festival for this role in the film.

There will be other screenings of the film on Friday at 7.30pm, Sunday at 8pm, and on September 25, October 1 and 11 at 7.30pm.

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood will be screened today at 7.30pm.

The film, set in 1969 Los Angeles, stars Leonardo DiCaprio as TV star Rick Dalton and Brad Pitt as his long-time stunt double Cliff Booth and features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age.

There will be another screening on Saturday at 8.30pm.

For tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org.