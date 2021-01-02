Spazju Kreattiv cinema is tomorrow showing a documentary and an award-winning film back to back.

I Am Greta at 6pm tells the story of teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg through compelling, never-before-seen footage. This intimate documentary from Swedish director Nathan Grossman starts with her one-person school strike for climate action outside the Swedish Parliament. Grossman follows Greta – a shy schoolgirl with Asperger’s – in her rise to prominence, and her galvanising global impact as she sparks school strikes around the world. The film culminates with her astonishing wind-powered voyage across the Atlantic Ocean to speak at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York City.

The documentary will be followed by the Venice Film Festival 2019 award-winning entry About Endlessness.

Director Roy Andersson reflects on human life in all its beauty and cruelty, splendour and banality as a female voice narrator tells the everyday stories of different people.

Tomorrow’s screenings start at 7.30pm.

They will be shown again on Wednesday, January 6 at 7.30pm, on January 10 at 6.30pm and on January 15 at 7.30pm.

For tickets, log on to www.kreattivita.org.