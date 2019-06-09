Pause

Valletta Campus Theatre, 7.30pm

Cypriot director-producer Tonia Mishiali already has an impressive and long-running festival track record. Her shorts Dead End (2013) and Lullaby of the Butterfly (2014) were screened and awarded at more than 60 international film gatherings.

In her films, she deals with subjects that touch on social issues and the role of women in modern-day society.

Trapped in a turbulent and loveless marriage, middle-aged housewife Elpida (Stela Fyrogeni) is confronted with the first signs of menopause, and both her body and her mind are being affected. Her crumbling relationship with her despotic and oppressive husband, Costas (Andreas Vassiliou), will amplify her emotional needs and emphasise the absence of communication between them.

Pause is a raw but fairly realistic portrait of the multiple emotionally flawed marriages and families that still dominate the patriarchal societies of Cyprus and Greece, among others.

Also showing today

Short Competition Programme D at Valletta Campus Theatre at 1pm; Checkered Ninja at Spazju Kreattiv at 2pm; Delta Zoo at Valletta Campus Theatre at 3pm; Jacob, Mimmi and the Talking Dogs at Spazju Kreattiv at 4pm; Joan of Arc at Valletta Campus Theatre at 5pm; Tito and the Birds at Spazju Kreattiv at 6pm; Maradona at Pjazza Teatru Rjal at 8.45pm; Portrait of a Lady on Fire at Spazju Kreattiv at 9pm; The Whistlers at Valletta Campus Theatre at 9.30pm

Others

Film Scratching Workshop with Bruno Bouchard at Spazju Kreattiv at 10am; Masterclass by Bela Tarr at The Phoenicia Malta at 11am; talent talks at Cine Bar by City Lights (free entrance) at 5.30pm; Comino, short documentary funded by Malta Airport Foundation (free entrance), at St George’s Square at 8.45pm; Coraline (free entrance) at St George’s Square at 9.15pm; The Wild Boys at Cine Bar by City Lights (free entrance) at 9.30pm

Happening tomorrow

Twin Flower at Valletta Campus Theatre at 1pm; Jacob, Mimmi and the Talking Dogs at Spazju Kreattiv at 1.30pm; Yao at Valletta Campus Theatre at 3pm; Tito and the Birds at Spazju Kreattiv at 3.15pm; Checkered Ninja at Spazju Kreattiv at 4.45pm; Diego Maradona at Valletta Campus Theatre at 5pm; Tremors at Spazju Kreattiv at 6.30pm; Best Feature Film 2019 at Valletta Campus Theatre at 7.15pm; The Traitor, closing film, at Pjazza Teatru Rjal at 9pm.

Tickets may be obtained at https://www.vallettafilmfestival.com/2019-festival-pass-tickets/.