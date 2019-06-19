The Whistlers

at Pjazza Teatru Rjal at 9pm

The Whistlers (or La Gomera) is a 2019 Romanian crime thriller film directed by Corneliu Porumboiu and starring Vlad Ivanov as Cristi. It premiered in competition at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

Cristi, a Romanian policeman, arrives in Gomera, in the Canary Islands. He is welcomed by Gilda (Catrinel Marlon), the woman he is in love with. The next day he starts learning the whistling language of the locals. He has to learn this language in order to help Zsolt escape from prison in Romania. Zsolt is the only person who knows where the €42 million is, money which belongs to Paco (Agustí Villaronga), a Mexican mobster. If he won’t manage to find the money, Paco will kill them all.

