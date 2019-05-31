Gloria Bell will be screened at the Spazju Kreattiv Cinema on Sunday at 8pm.

Gloria (Julianne Moore, pictured below) is a free-spirited divorcée who spends her days at a straight-laced office job and her nights on the dance floor, joyfully letting loose at clubs around Los Angeles.

One evening, she meets Arnold (John Turturro) and finds herself thrust into an unexpected new romance, filled with both the joys of budding love and the complications of harmonising this new life with an old past.

The film will also show on July 20 at 8.30pm, on July 24 at 7.30pm and on August 2 and 6 at 7.30pm. For tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org or call 2122 3200.

Yann Gonzalez’s Knife+Heart (Un couteau dans le Coeur) is set in Paris, summer 1979. Anne (Vanessa Paradis) produces third-rate gay porn. After her editor and lover Lois leaves her, she tries to win her back by shooting her most ambitious film yet with her trusted, flaming sidekick Archibald.

The film will be screened on Saturday at 8.30pm, on July 17 and 26 at 7.30pm and on August 1 and 11 at 7.30pm and 6pm respectively.