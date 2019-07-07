Mary and the Others

María y Los Demás (Mary and the Others), a 2016 Spanish film by Nely Reguera, will be shown today at 7.30pm.

Maria has cared for her father and siblings since her mother died when she was 15. Responsible and controlling, she has always been the mainstay of the family and is proud of it.

So when her father suddenly falls in love with her nurse and announces her imminent commitment, Maria feels that her life is falling apart. At 35 and with no boyfriend in sight, she must dare to change her destiny.

Foreign language films are regularly screened at Spazju Kreattiv, in collaboration with various embassies and international cultural organisations in Malta. This screening is taking place in collaboration with the Spanish embassy in Malta.

TRANSformazzjoni

Transgender people are one of the most vulnerable groups in society often at higher risk of being harassed and discriminated against.

The aim of this documentary is to provide an insight into the everyday lives of transgender individuals living in Malta and the impact the legislation and policy has on their lives. It seeks to give them a voice by telling their stories, focusing on their humanity and demystifying their lives to the public.

It also seeks to create an education and awareness-raising tool that can be used in a range of settings. The five individuals were selected because they are all different. They have different sexual orientation, hobbies and ways of facing the world. The main aim of the documentary is to show that these people lead a normal life like everyone else and are all different to each other.

This documentary, to be screened on Friday at 7.30pm, will be part of Pride Week, which kicks off on the same day and ends on September 15. The documentary will be followed by a question and answer session. Olywn Jo, the film-maker, together with some of the participants, will be present on the day to discuss both the documentary and their experiences. This will be an ideal safe space for everyone to dialogue and combat misconceptions about the transgender community.

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo di Caprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognise anymore.

The ninth film from the writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age.

The film will be shown tomorrow at 7.30pm, on Saturday at 5.30pm, Sunday at 8.30pm and on September 17 and 21 at 7.30pm and 8.30pm respectively.

Entrance is free but booking is required. For more information, call 2122 3200 or visit www.kreattivita.org