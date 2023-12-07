FIMBank has announced the appointment of its new CEO, Mohammed Louhab. The appointment has been made effective on December 1 following regulatory approval. The new FIMBank Group CEO has a significant background within the entities of the KIPCO Group, the Bank’s parent company. The KIPCO Group is a holding company that focuses on investments in the Middle East and North Africa and is one of the largest banking groups in the region.

Throughout his career, Louhab held a number of senior positions, serving in different capacities, most recently as a financial advisor at Burgan Bank, Kuwait and United Gulf Bank, Bahrain for the prior five years. He also serves as a Director on the Board of Tunis International Bank and Gulf Insurance Company. Previously, he was the chairman of CNEP Bank, the CEO of Trust Bank and AGBank. Before taking up these leadership roles, he worked at the Central Bank of Algeria, where he was involved in banking regulation, credit control and refinancing.

Louhab has a diverse academic background in Banking and Economics. He obtained his license in Economy and his Magister in Management from the Institute of Political Studies in Algiers. He also earned his Masters in Banking from the Institut des Techniques Bancaires in Paris.

FIMBank’s new CEO expressed his enthusiasm for his new role, saying: “I am excited to work with our specialist trade finance and corporate banking team to achieve our common goals. We aspire to be the partner of choice for trade finance and corporate banking in our target niche markets by providing a best-in-class banking customer experience. By doing so, we will not only contribute to the economic development of the regions we operate in but also create value for our shareholders.”