FIMBank plc has announced higher interest rates for its corporate euro and US dollar fixed term deposits. Through FIMBank’s term deposits, corporates can benefit from competitive interest rates in tenors for up to three years. These new rates are specifically designed to provide guaranteed returns for corporates.

The newly announced interest rates, which are on a gross per annum basis, are as follows:

FIMBank’s team of experienced relationship managers supports clients throughout their account opening process, while providing optimised financial solutions. The improved interest rates are in line with the bank’s strategy to expand its presence within the local market and provide attractive financing options to Malta-based corporates.

For more information visit the bank’s website on www.fimbank.com.

