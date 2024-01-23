FIMBank plc has announced higher interest rates on its Easisave fixed term deposits.

Clients can benefit from increased interest rates in tenors ranging from three months up to three years.

The revised rates are applicable for new fixed term deposits and will not impact any existing contracts.

The increased interest rates, which are on a gross per annum basis, can be found here:

The revised rates

An Easisave account can be opened and operated entirely online by accessing the website.

To open a fixed term deposit, clients would need to deposit a minimum of EUR/USD 1,000. A welcome bonus of €25 also applies to new customers opening their first term deposit.

For more information, visit www.easisave.com or contact FIMBank’s dedicated cash management team on 2132 2102 or helpdesk@fimbank.com. Terms and conditions can be viewed on www.easisave.com.