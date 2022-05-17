FIMBank plc has announced new and increased interest rates for accounts linked to its online savings portal Easisave.com. Easisave Online Savings Accounts carry a 0.35% p.a. interest rate, while Fixed Term Deposits interest rates have been increased depending on the chosen term, going up to 1.30% p.a. for a three-year fixed term deposit.

Chris Trapani, head of cash management at FIMBank, said that the past two years have shown how important it is to have funds set aside for a rainy day, and Easisave’s products are designed to help people do just that. He added that: “We also know that our customers lead extremely busy lives and appreciate providers who make things more convenient by introducing a document collection service. We now deliver a ‘banking at your doorstep’ solution in order to facilitate the account opening process, while at the same time meeting with our existing and new clients face-to-face.”

Easisave offers savers market leading interest rates on savings and fixed term deposits. With an Easisave Fixed Term Deposit, savers can start earning interest of 1.0% on a one year Fixed Term Deposit, 1.2% on a two year Fixed Term Deposit and 1.3% on a three year Fixed Term Deposit. The minimum deposit required to open an Easisave Savings Account is that of €/$50, while a €/$1,000 minimum deposit applies for Fixed Term Deposits. Savers who opt for a Fixed Term Deposit can choose to have interest paid either quarterly, annually or upon maturity. This is a capital guaranteed product, with deposits of up to €100,000 covered through the Depositor Compensation Scheme in Malta, thus giving savers peace of mind from knowing that their deposits are protected.

For further information visit www.easisave.com or call the customer helpdesk on 2132 2102, between 8.30am and 5pm, from Monday to Friday. The bank is also reachable via email on helpdesk@easisave.com.

FIMBank plc is regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority and is listed on the Malta Stock Exchange. The Bank is licensed to undertake the business of banking in terms of the Banking Act (Cap. 371). FIMBank plc is a participant in the Depositor Compensation Scheme in Malta. Easisave savings accounts can be opened with a minimum of €50/$50. Terms and conditions apply and are available on request. Early withdrawal is prohibited. The Bank’s registered address is Mercury Tower, The Exchange Financial and Business Centre, Elia Zammit Street, St Julian's STJ 3155, Malta.