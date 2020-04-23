FIMBank has announced that as from March 31, Adrian Gostuski has been appointed as acting CEO of the group, subject to regulatory approval.

Gostuski started his career at PWC before joining Citibank, where he occupied various positions in Buenos Aires, New York, Singapore and Mexico City, as managing director and chief financial officer for corporate banking in Latin America. He joined Barclays Bank in London in 2008 as chief financial officer, operations and technology, for global retail banking. He joined Burgan Bank in 2011 as the group chief operating officer. He is also a director at Burgan Bank, Turkey.

Gostuski is a French national. He obtained his CPA from the University of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and his MBA from Escuela Superior de Economía y la Administración de Empresas, Argentina.

“Building on FIMBank’s expertise, strong foundations and good governance, we shall focus on driving consistent value generation for our shareholders. This can only be achieved by providing innovative and effective solutions, which anticipate and cater for the evolving business needs of our clients” Gostuski said.

He has replaced Murali Subramanian who served as FIMBank group CEO for five years. During his tenure, Subramanian oversaw the successful turnaround of the group, registering healthy profits as the bank’s capital and asset bases grew. Throughout this period, FIMBank optimised its operational efficiencies, ensuring a sustainable framework for the following years and those yet to come.

During his stint at FIMBank, Subramanian oversaw the launch of local real estate financing for established developers and the bank’s digital banking platform, FIMBank Direct, as the organisation spearheaded efforts to further adapt to the needs of corporate clients.

“Having been an active member of the FIMBank board for the past seven years, Gostuski is well-positioned to achieve our target objectives, as the bank strives to make its business model fundamentals even more attractive, generating sustainable value for all stakeholders” said John C. Grech, FIMBank group chairman.