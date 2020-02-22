FIMBank employees have recently donated a number of food items to the Foodbank, through an initiative organised by the bank’s events committee.

The Foodbank’s core belief is that no child or adult should ever experience hunger, so the organisation does its utmost to ensure that people enduring such hardships have enough food to cover them for the short term, until a more long-term solution is found.

“Such initiatives allow the bank’s employees to provide worthwhile contributions to those in need. We commend the exceptional work undertaken by the Foodbank and look forward to similar initiatives where our colleagues may contribute to the benefit of others,” said a statement by FIMBank’s events committee.

“We are grateful for the support received from the employees of FIMBank. Such generous initiatives allow us to maintain our efforts to provide food for families and individuals that are in need” said Ross Yarnold, project coordinator at Foodbank.