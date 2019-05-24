Fimbank has announced an extension to its payment cut-off time. Payments executed up until 16:00 CET via the bank’s digital banking platform, Fimbank Direct, can now be processed on the day, subject to all criteria being met where applicable.

“The recent extension of the payment cut-off time underlines the bank’s commitment to provide a quality service to its esteemed clientele. We are constantly enhancing operational efficiencies so as to deliver a higher value service to our customers. This added convenience and flexibility is a key step forward in maintaining Fimbank’s competitive edge as a bespoke provider of local and international corporate banking pro­ducts,” said Loranne Pace, head of banking operations and project management at Fimbank.

Over the years, the bank has engaged a team of international corporate bankers with experience in identifying customer needs and matching these with system solutions, complemented by dedicated support.

The bank has also invested significantly in its offering for efficient international settlements in major currencies such as USD, which is enabled through its global correspondent banking network. These settlement op­tions are offered for same day and next day, for both normal and high-value transactions.

“The bank is strongly geared to offer a wide range of corporate products. Our strategy hinges on the commitment to provide ad­ded value to our local and international clients by focusing on specialised customer service and sophisticated systems. Fimbank offers corporate relationship support for all business needs, competitive USD and other currency deposit rates for the short- and me­dium-term, together with a strong international settlement reach,” said Chris Trapani, head of cash management and central customer services at Fimbank.

The bank also provides trea­sury services supporting international commercial requirements with efficient foreign exchange services, facilitating the management of exchange rate vola­tility and cash flow. This in­cludes competitive foreign ex­change pricing with a large list of tradable currencies.

The service experience is en­hanced by the bank’s digital banking platform, Fimbank Di­rect. This platform is specifically de­signed to address the needs of corporate customers, providing a framework where accounts can be managed efficiently and se­curely. Such ac­count holders may execute single- and multi-currency funds transfers, as well as competitive Forex transactions, and benefit from other general banking products.