Fimbank recently hosted a reception for its local corporate clients, an event that served as an ideal platform where the bank’s clients had the opportunity to interact with relationship managers and senior management in a casual setting.

The chairman and CEO of Fimbank addressed those present, thanking them for their loyalty, continued support and consistent business with the bank.

Emphasis was made on the bank’s growing real estate unit, which started off with two employees and now requires a complement of 11. In spite of the escalating costs of development, stricter controls and regulations, the bank’s real estate business has continued to flourish.

Fimbank has secured a niche in this competitive market and it is part of its business development strategy to increase its real estate asset base.

The bank’s senior management also highlighted its cash management offering, underlining international settlements as a key product of its service repertoire.

Together with its strong standing in the international settlements front, Fimbank is positioning itself to offer a wide range of corporate banking solutions to Maltese and international clients for their day-to-day business needs.

Thanks to its product portfolio, the bank is in a position to provide a framework within which its customers can look forward to improving their business profitability.

The key theme, which was consistent throughout the entire event, is that Fimbank will continue servicing its existing loyal customer base, attracting new customers and introduce innovative products which will help them to adapt and succeed in the evolving economy.

For more information, visit www.fimbank.com.