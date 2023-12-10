FIMBank plc hosted a reception for its local corporate clients at the Corinthia Palace on December 1. The annual event serves as opportunity for the bank’s executive management and relationship managers to interact with clients.

A significant number of clients attended.While warmly welcoming them, FIMBank Group chairman John C. Grech emphasised the bank’s consistent efforts to expand its presence in Malta. Following success in its real estate financing segment, the bank has quite recently embarked on expanding its services to Malta-based corporate clients operating in various industries.

“We firmly believe that it makes sense to further accelerate our efforts locally and grow further beyond our real estate offering. This further emphasises the bank’s commitment towards customer centricity which remains a collective vision.”

The chairman also noted an important development for the bank, the official approval of the new CEO, Mohammed Louhab. He announced that he will be taking over from Adrian Gostuski “who has done a tremendous job, following his appointment during the COVID-19 pandemic”.

The new FIMBank CEO said: “The pursuit of a customer-centric philosophy remains at the forefront of the bank’s strategy. I am committed to deliver the best to FIMBank and our clients.”

Louhab also went on to recognise Gostuski’s work during his tenure as FIMBank Group CEO.

During the event, a selection of art by renowned artists was on display and available for purchase. One valuable painting of Marsamxett Harbour was won by one of the bank’s clients, following participation in a raffle competition, with proceeds in aid of charity.

The funds collected by clients, guests and a donation by FIMBank led to the sum of €5,000 which has been donated to St Angela’s House. The organisation provides shelter, support and education to children facing challenging circumstances.

This initiative contributes to the bank’s efforts to make a positive impact within the community and, most importantly, support children in need. It subscribes to FIMBank’s strategy to further develop relationships with local charity organisations in its home country.

For more information, visit www.fimbank.com.