FIMBank is the newest member of the SME Finance Forum, a global network that brings together financial institutions, technology companies, and development finance institutions to share knowledge, encourage innovation, and promote the growth of SMEs. The SME Finance Forum is managed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group.

The SME Finance Forum includes experts from over 80 countries, that share the common goal of expanding access to finance to small businesses around the world. Forty per cent of small businesses globally struggle with access to credit and capital which would enable them to grow their enterprises.

The SME Finance Forum’s mission is to accelerate access to finance for small and medium businesses worldwide by promoting knowledge exchange, policy change, and new connections.

The membership extends to all members of the FIMBank Group, including London Forfaiting, India Factoring, BrasilFactors and Egypt Factors.

“As an international trade finance Bank, a key objective of our institution is to support SME growth through the delivery of innovative banking products. We achieve this by developing strategic partnerships with like-minded enterprises which provide the opportunity to promote alternative methods of financing international trade,” said Adrian Gostuski, FIMBank’s acting CEO.

