FIMBank plc has announced new and competitive interest rates for its Easisave Euro fixed term deposits. As from January 3, 2023, retail clients can benefit from new interest rates in tenors ranging from one to three years. This development further contributes to the bank’s proposition in providing high-quality banking experiences to retail customers.

The new interest rates start at 2.50% for one-year deposits, going up to 2.75% per annum for the two-year option, and rising to 3.00% for fixed term deposits of three years. Short-term tenors remain available to clients. All interest rates are on a gross per annum basis.

An account may be opened via the Easisave portal by accessing www.easisave.com. Easisave accounts require a minimum amount of €1,000 to open a fixed term deposit. A savings account on easisave.com can be opened with an interest rate of 0.4% per annum.

Apart from the market leading interest rates, FIMBank is now offering Maltese residents the convenience where the bank’s representatives collect the account opening documentation directly from their home or office, rather than having to send documents through the postal service. The Easisave portal allows clients to open an account without visiting the bank, enabling flexibility and convenience.

For the various fixed-term deposit options available, the bank is also offering a welcome bonus of €25 which is applicable for new customers. The increased interest rates are applicable for new contracts.

For more information, contact the FIMBank helpdesk team on 2132 2102 or helpdesk@easisave.com. Terms and conditions can be viewed on www.easisave.com.

Easisave is an online savings product developed by FIMBank plc. The bank is regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority and is listed on the Malta Stock Exchange. The bank is licensed to undertake the business of banking in terms of the Banking Act 1994 (Cap. 371) and is a participant of the Depositor Compensation Scheme in Malta.