FIMBank recently hosted a reception for its corporate clients at the Hilton, Quarterdeck Lounge. The event served as an opportunity for the bank’s clients to interact with their relationship managers and FIMBank’s senior management.

The chairperson and CEO of the FIMBank Group greeted the clients and thanked them for their attendance.

Chair John C. Grech, said: “Throughout its 28 years of operation, FIMBank has been focused on servicing its corporate clients through its international network of offices, including subsidiaries in London, Dubai, India and Egypt. The bank is now embarking on a mission to increase its presence in its home country while also increasing its range of corporate banking services to local businesses.”

Grech further emphasised the importance of developing long-term relationships with clients. He added that “the bank does not follow a formula, it forms, develops and nurtures a business relationship”.

FIMBank group CEO Adrian Gostuski addressed those present. Gostuski outlined FIMBank’s strategy, which revolves around customer-centricity.

“In this world of fast change, FIMBank is keeping abreast of developments and is looking to draw on its well-established experience in the financial services sector to offer a wider range of corporate banking services. We are confident about Malta’s long-term economic growth prospects and our focus is on value creation for our customers. FIMBank is well-placed to capture business opportunities as they arise, given its strong capabilities in trade, real estate and corporate finance, as well as treasury services,” Gostuski said.

Gostuski thanked all those present and emphasised the importance of such events as they enable the bank to build a stronger rapport with its clients.

“It takes a dedicated amount of time and energy to build a strong, lasting business relationship and we consider such partnerships an integral element to achieving success together,” he said.

