FIMBank p.l.c. has announced higher interest rates for its Easisave Euro and US Dollar fixed term deposits. Clients can benefit from new and improved interest rates in tenors ranging from three months to three years. These new rates are in line with the bank’s commitment to provide better banking solutions that accommodate the evolving needs of its clientele.

An Easisave account can be opened and operated entirely online by accessing www.easisave.com. To open a fixed term deposit, clients would need to deposit a minimum of €/$ 1,000. A welcome bonus of €25 also applies to new customers opening their first term deposit. The online platform, Easisave.com, allows clients to open an account entirely online, with no need to visit the bank.

For more information, visit www.easisave.com or contact FIMBank’s dedicated helpdesk team on 2132 2102 or helpdesk@fimbank.com. Terms and conditions can be viewed on www.easisave.com.

