The MSE Equity Total Return Index returned to positive territory last week, recovering most of the previous week’s loss.

The index was up 0.5 per cent to reach 9,861.447 points.

Performances in the equities market were somewhat mixed as seven equities posted gains while fallers amounted to six.

The week was quite eventful, as four equities published their interim financial results for the first half of 2019. Turnover for the week amounted to just over €2 million over 301 deals, compared to the previous week’s figure of €2.3 million.

Last Monday, HSBC Bank Malta plc published its interim results for 2019. The bank announced a profit before tax of €20.9 million, translating to an increase of 30 per cent from the 2018 figure.

This translates to an earnings per share of 3.8 cents, compared with 4 cents as at June 30,2018.

Net interest income was slightly lower at €53.6 million, while non-interest income was also marginally down to €11.1 million. This was mainly due to a reduction in fees related to the disposal of a particular insurance portfolio in December 2018 and a reduction in management fees within the asset management company.

The bank’s cost efficiency ratio improved to 73 per cent, while operating expenses were down by 2 per cent to €53.6 million, when compared to the same period last year. In line with the current dividend payout ratio of 30 per cent, the board is recommending an interim gross dividend of 1.7 cents, to be paid on September 18, 2019 to all registered shareholders as at August 16, 2019.

The announcement seemed to have a minimal impact on the share price, as the equity gained a modest 0.66 per cent to close at €1.53, across 17 deals of 75,061 shares.

Last Thursday, the Board of Directors of FIMBank plc approved the Consolidated and the Bank’s Interim Financial Statements for the six months ending June 30.

The bank announced a profit before tax of $9.6 million, translating to an increase of 38 per cent from last year’s figure of $7.0 million. This was mainly the result of lower impairment charges and fair value adjustments offsetting a reduction in the Group’s net operating results.

The equity rallied 9.23 per cent to $0.71 during the week, in anticipation to the publication of the results. A total of 86,337 shares traded over five deals.

In the same sector, Bank of Valletta plc continued on its negative path, as it lost a further 1.86 per cent to €1.055. The equity was responsible for over a quarter of total turnover, as €548,691 worth of shares were exchanged over 96 transactions.

International Hotel Investments plc closed unchanged at €0.79, in spite of nine trades of 32,263 shares. Similarly, Malta International Airport plc continued to oscillate between the prices of €7.50 and €7.75 throughout the week, ultimately closing unchanged at €7.60.

A total of 20 deals of a combined 15,930 shares were struck.

BMIT Technologies plc generated a turnover of €92,329 over 22 deals. The result was a price decline of 0.93 per cent to €0.53.

The company held its Extraordinary General Meeting last week, during which the resolution with regards to the acquisition of the property at ‘Tal-Handaq’, Qormi, was unanimously approved.

Last Thursday, the Boards of Directors of BMIT Technologies plc approved the Group Interim Unaudited Financial Statements for the six-month period ending June 30, 2019. The group’s revenue increased by 4.4 per cent to €11.2 million over the same period last year.

Profit before tax declined by nearly 4 per cent to €3.7 million over the same period last year.

Moreover, the increase in the number of shares, from 91.1 million in June 2018 to 203.6 million in June 2019, resulted in a lower earnings per share figure.

GO plc also approved the Group’s Condensed Interim Unaudited Financial Statements for the six-month period ending June 30, 2019. The group announced an increase in revenue to €84.9 million compared to €84.3 million during the same period last year.

Gross profit margin also improved by 1.4 per cent as a result of a reduction in the cost of sales. GO incurred €2.4 million of one-off costs, these relating to the IPO of BMIT Technologies plc as well as the voluntary retirement scheme.

The share price closed unchanged at €4.56 over a couple of deals of 2,000 shares.

Insurance company, Mapfre Middlesea plc plunged 8.18 per cent to €2.02, albeit on four trades of just 6,788 shares.

In the same sector, a sole deal of just 100 GlobalCapital plc shares had no bearing on the share price of €0.20. RS2 Software plc started the week strongly, reaching €1.97, its highest share price since March 2016. The equity retracted to end the week with a more modest gain of 0.52 per cent, at €1.95. This was the outcome of 30 deals of a combined 90,089 shares.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc recorded six transactions of a combined 7,405 shares, all of which were executed at an unchanged price of €10.00.

Retail conglomerate, PG plc enjoyed a strong week, as it posted a solid gain of 3.12 per cent to €1.65. Trading volume amounted to 94,065 shares.

Elsewhere, a single transaction of 25,000 Medserv plc shares pushed the share price upwards by 1.72 per cent to €1.18.

Santumas Shareholdings plc traded flat at €1.64 over three deals on slim volume.

In the property sector, MIDI plc soared an impressive 10% to €0.715. The equity was very liquid, as 334,365 shares changed hands over 25 deals.

Tigne Mall plc followed suit with a 3.41% gain to €0.91, over a couple of deals of 3,000 shares.

Meanwhile, Malita Investments plc edged 1.75 per cent to €0.84, as 118,228 shares were exchanged over 14 deals. On Wednesday, a meeting of the Board of Directors of Malita Investments plc was held, whereby the company’s condensed interim financial statements for the six months ending June 31, 2019 were approved.

During the first six months of the year, revenue remained relatively flat when compared to the same period last year.

The directors of the company have also approved the payment of a gross interim dividend of €0.0132 per share.

Plaza Centres plc traded in negative territory, losing 1 per cent in value to €0.99. Five transactions of 55,000 shares were executed.

However, the worst performer in the property sector was Malta Properties Company plc, as it fell 2.16 per cent to €0.68. A total of 145,665 shares traded over 13 deals. Trident Estates plc closed unchanged at €1.92 despite two deals of 1,500 shares.

Similarly, Main Street Complex plc closed unchanged at €0.61, as 11,500 shares traded on five deals.

In the local corporate debt market, 51 issues were active, of which 23 bonds headed north, while 15 drifted lower. The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index returned to positive territory as it climbed a marginal 0.02 per cent to 1,070.9 points.

Turnover in the market was higher than the previous week, as €2.4 million worth of bonds traded, compared to the previous weekly figure of €1.5 million. The largest price movement was a 2.77 per cent decrease in the price of the 5.3% Mariner Finance plc Unsecured € 2024 Secured 2026, closing at €105.01.

On the sovereign debt front, positive performance persisted, as 17 of the 23 active issues posted gains. In fact, the MSE MGS Total Return Index advanced a further 1.306%, to reach 1,126 points. A significant turnover of €5.3 million over 246 deals was generated.

The largest gains, were recorded by the longer-term issues, particularly the 3% MGS 2040 (I) which was up 4.14% to €139.66.

This article, compiled by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited, does not intend to give investment advice. The company is licensed to conduct investment services by the MFSA. The directors or related parties are likely to have an interest in securities mentioned in this article.

Jesmond Mizzi is a non-executive director of Hili Ventures Limited, the guarantor of the new bond issue of Hili Finance Company p.l.c., which is subject to MFSA approval. One may contact Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited at 67, Level 3, South Street, Valletta, tel. 2122 4410 or email info@jesmondmizzi.com.