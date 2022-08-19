The MSE equity price index eased by 0.19% to 3,653.689 points reflecting the drop in the share price of MIA. Meanwhile, five other equities closed the session unchanged as overall trading activity was muted at just under €0.04 million.

On Friday, FIMBank plc published its interim results showing a marginal decline of 1.2% in net operating revenues to US$21.9 million. Meanwhile, operating expenses dropped by 9.7% to US$18.7 million. However, the financial performance was impacted by net impairment losses amounting to US$4.4 million, leading to a loss for the period of US$2.9 million. The equity remained inactive on Friday.

Malta International Airport plc shed 1.7% to the €5.85 level across two deals totalling 4,000 shares.

Bank of Valletta plc held on to the 85c level across volumes of 13,414 shares.

Also, among the large companies by market value, International Hotel Investments plc stayed at the 72c level on a single trade of 2,731 shares. IHI is expected to publish its interim results on August 29.

In the property sector, Hili Properties plc remained at the 24c level on one deal of 4,166 shares. On Friday, Hili Properties announced that its board of directors is scheduled to meet on August 30 to consider and approve the interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30.

A single trade of 2,500 left the share price of Malta Properties Company plc at the 52c level.

Trident Estates plc kept the €1.48 level on trivial volumes.

The RF MGS Index posted a three-day losing streak as it fell by a further 0.29% to 941.889 points. During this week, the index shed 1.19% - the sharpest decline in eight weeks. Eurozone sovereign bond yields climbed upon confirmation that the eurozone inflation rate reached a record of 8.9% in July, leading to renewed anticipation of further rate hikes by the European Central Bank at its next monetary policy meeting on September 8.

