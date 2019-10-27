Fimbank, in collaboration with the sub-committee of Clean Air and Renewable Energy, within the remit of the Mosta local council, has sponsored the planting of olive trees at Tarġa Battery in Għajn Riħana.

Fifty trees were planted during the event held recently. This initiative is part of the bank’s ongoing corporate social responsibility programme.

“Our commitment towards the well-being of the environment reflects Fimbank’s deep roots in Malta, which have been established over the past 25 years. We feel duty-bound to contribute our fair share in improving the quality of our environment and look forward to future initiatives in this regard,” said Jason Zammit, senior vice president, head of marketing.

