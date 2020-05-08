A Porsche 911 Speedster that was the final 991-generation model to roll off the production line has helped to raise $1 million (approx €920k) for coronavirus relief.

The sports car went under the hammer at a special RM Sotheby’s online-only auction, where it sold for $500,000 (€460k). Porsche Cars North America (PCNA) then matched the bid to double the donation.

The money will be donated to United Way Worldwide to aid its COVID-19 work in America.

As well as the car, which will be presented at a special event, the winning bidder will also receive a tour of Porsche’s engineering and design headquarters in Weissach, Germany, a bespoke Porsche Design watch, and a book charting the vehicle’s journey down the production line.

Klaus Zellmer, president and CEO of PCNA, said: “When we began this project, I wanted to use our voice to help raise awareness and funding for the incredible work of United Way.

“I’m pleased to have helped draw attention to their efforts and I’m deeply appreciative of the generosity and kindness of all the participants and the winning bidder. We are joining in that spirit by making our own donation on top of the winning bid for this special part of our history.

“We can now look forward to the funds raised making a direct difference to those who need it most right now.”

Brian Gallagher, president and CEO of United Way Worldwide, added: “Porsche’s generosity will make a real difference as we fight Covid-19 and prepare for the recovery phase in the communities that we serve.

“United Way is focused on supporting those who need it most right now, and the money raised by this unique sale will go to local healthcare services, food banks, and to providing care and triage for impacted communities. We appreciate the speed and enthusiasm by which Porsche has made all of this possible.”

The US-based auction drew 32 bids, with RM Sotheby’s saying it will donate “a significant portion” of the additional $50k (€46k) buyers’ premium to the fund.