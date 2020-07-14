The final Bentley Mulsanne has been completed, bringing over a decade of production to a close.

More than 7,300 examples of the firm’s luxurious flagship have been produced during that period, and over 700 people have invested close to three million hours in crafting the vehicles.

The Mulsanne has been in production for more than a decade.

Around 42 million spot welds have been made to create the bodywork, while more than a million hours have been dedicated to fitting the interiors. Close to 90,000 hours have been spent polishing the exteriors alone.

Adrian Hallmark, Bentley chairman and chief executive, said: “The Mulsanne is the culmination of all that we at Bentley have learnt during our first 100 years in producing the finest luxury cars in the world. As the flagship of our model range for over a decade, the Mulsanne has firmly solidified its place in the history of Bentley as nothing less than a true icon.

“I am immensely proud of the hundreds of designers, engineers and craftspeople that brought the Mulsanne to life over the last ten years. Now, as we begin Bentley’s journey to define the future of sustainable luxury mobility through our Beyond100 strategy, the role of Bentley flagship is passed to the new Flying Spur.”

Each part of the Mulsanne is painstakingly assembled.

Though Bentley has released images of the penultimate car – a Mulsanne Speed ‘6.75 Edition by Mulliner finished in rose gold – it is keeping its final Mulsanne behind doors for now, with the Crewe-base firm stating that ‘its future home remains a closely guarded secret’.