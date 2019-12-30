Casa Seat is about to reach the heart of Barcelona. It is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2020, and will be Seat's tribute to the city where it was founded almost 70 years ago. The new multidisciplinary space will be located on the corner of Paseo de Gracia and Avenida Diagonal, featuring 2,600 m2 extending over four floors. The name Casa Seat is inspired by iconic buildings of the city, such as Casa Batlló, Casa Milà or Casa Fuster, all located very close to the brand's new space.

Casa Seat is opening its doors in the heart of Barcelona in the first quarter of 2020.

Casa Seat aspires to become a benchmark centre where the new trends and talent of Barcelona are brought together; the 'place to be' where the citizens of Barcelona will have access to a restaurant area, a working space that is open for participation and innovative projects and an auditorium that will be the venue for all kinds of activities related to urban culture, sustainability, design, technology and business.

Barcelona has been the home of Seat since its foundation in 1950 and with Casa Seat we want to pay tribute to the city. - Luca de Meo, Company President

In this way, Casa Seat will be integrated in the city's cultural agenda, hosting concerts, art exhibitions, technological exhibitions, pop up stores and all kinds of events and cultural expressions to promote and enhance the talent of both emerging and established creators. Casa Seat will also embody a unique concept where the company will show the Seat and Cupra vision of future mobility and integrate the latest technology to provide customers with a unique product and brand experience.

Seat's newest space will be integrated in city life and host a wide variety of cultural events.

According to Casa Seat Director Gabriele Palma “it is a privileged meeting space, in a landmark setting, where we will connect technology and urban culture. We are going to invite the creative and business communities so they can exchange ideas and promote their projects.”

With just a few months left until its inauguration, Casa Seat has already opened its doors online. By visiting the website, people will be able to learn more about the project and stay abreast of the news relating to the space and its programming.