On the final day of Circuits, Electronic Music Malta’s annual festival, Mike Desira and Frank Cachia will give a presentation on Storbju (Noise Monger), a DIY electronic noise-generating device which will soon be available from EMM’s website with instructions on how it can be built.

This first ‘Storbju’ DIY synthesiser device was commissioned by EMM.

The workshop is taking place tomorrow, October 24, from 1pm onwards and will be followed by two live performances from producers Hearts Beating in Time and KNTRL on the roof of the creativity centre in Valletta.

The workshop will be streamed online via Zoom. There is no fee but booking has to be made via Spazju Kreattiv’s website, visit www.kreattivita.org.