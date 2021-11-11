The Malta Drag Racing Association is organising the final event of the Enemed Drag Racing National Championship this weekend, the most anticipated annual event held at Ħal Far Raceway.

No less than 137 cars, dragsters, and motorcycles, from Malta, Holland, Germany and the United Kingdom will be in action in their respective classes.

The list includes three young drivers racing their junior dragsters to street legal and purposely built drag racing salons to motorcycles and from four cylinders to Top Alcohol to Top Fuel Dragsters.

Besides the competition itself, the Malta Drag Racing Association is also organising a show with the Nitro Lord Jet Car – a jet-engine powered dragster.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta