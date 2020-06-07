Today at 9pm the last Għajta Waħda virtual concert will be broadcast on local stations. It will feature Maltese music classics performed by Daniel Cauchi and Sterjotipi, among other artists.

During the past three weeks over 100,000 viewers have watched the series of concerts on local stations and online platforms, featuring entertainment and broadcasting personalities who came together to bring hope through music and the arts.

During the event there will be an appeal for funds in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund.